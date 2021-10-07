Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 344,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.