Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

