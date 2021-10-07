Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $40.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on XENE. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

