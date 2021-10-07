Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $48.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 88,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 523,504 shares.The stock last traded at $31.00 and had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XENE. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,299 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,957,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

