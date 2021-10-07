XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 14,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $640,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $152,073,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

