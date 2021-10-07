Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,330 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $370,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

