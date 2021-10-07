Xponance Inc. Acquires 938 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

