Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,781 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

