Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

LEG opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

