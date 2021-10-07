Xponance Inc. Buys 495 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,018. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $81.93 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

