Xponance Inc. Has $338,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

