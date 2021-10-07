Xponance Inc. Makes New $358,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 124.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

