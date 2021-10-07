Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 88.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 104.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of LESL stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

