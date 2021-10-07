Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,135 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Coty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $7,070,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $10,666,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 236.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 733,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 515,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Coty’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.