Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,226 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,226 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,761 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $1,772,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.