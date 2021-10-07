XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,787 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $303,493.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,040.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $15,133,230 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.