XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 4,258 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.