XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 4,298 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

NYSE REXR opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

