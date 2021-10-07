XTX Topco Ltd Invests $252,000 in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 316,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

