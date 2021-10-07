XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $148.48 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

