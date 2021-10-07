XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,189 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 778.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 53.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.56 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

