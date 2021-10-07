XTX Topco Ltd Takes $282,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

