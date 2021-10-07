XTX Topco Ltd Takes $282,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CS opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
