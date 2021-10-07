Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,612 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Scientifics makes up about 1.4% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.10% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

