Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 325,000 OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,000,000.

Shares of OTECU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

