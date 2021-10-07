Yakira Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,134. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

