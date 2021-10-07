Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Forterra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the first quarter valued at $23,106,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 136.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 412,780 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the first quarter valued at $16,119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Forterra by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,994. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.37. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

