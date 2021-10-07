Yakira Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 47.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,370 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 0.8% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,159,000 after purchasing an additional 257,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

