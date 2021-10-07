Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

