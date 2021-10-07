YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0016

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $66,891.76 and $271.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,914.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.89 or 0.06422573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00320456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $602.71 or 0.01097552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00097878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.41 or 0.00523374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00342674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00272801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005335 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

