YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Raised by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of YETI worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

