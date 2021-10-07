Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $6,302.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00233396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00105167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.