Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Yunji by 1,377.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunji by 136.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 379,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 219,172 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunji alerts:

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.