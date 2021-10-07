Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,049.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,488,983. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 512,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,790. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

