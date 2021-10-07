Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.70 EPS

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

ADI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.05. 2,731,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,827. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $178.84.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

