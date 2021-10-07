Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). AxoGen posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

