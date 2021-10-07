Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:CGRN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 64,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,034. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $68.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

