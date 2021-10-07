Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,430,000 in the last ninety days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $6,251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 11,972.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.48. 123,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

