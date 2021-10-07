Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $259.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $277.04 million. Gentherm posted sales of $259.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 75,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Gentherm by 38.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

