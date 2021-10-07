Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 23,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,555. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

