Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $873.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report sales of $873.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $849.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $935.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.62. 36,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,262. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

