Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Profire Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,196,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

PFIE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 96,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,677. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

