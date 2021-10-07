Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.67. Range Resources reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Range Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 86,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,470. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

