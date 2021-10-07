Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Shares of TRI opened at $111.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $120.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

