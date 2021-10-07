Zacks: Analysts Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIT Group.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

CIT traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $53.11. 28,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,821. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 863.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,966,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.