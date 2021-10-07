Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$0.95 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($1.15). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. 847,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,631. Guardant Health has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.