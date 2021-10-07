Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$0.95 EPS

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($1.15). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. 847,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,631. Guardant Health has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.