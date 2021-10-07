Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce $147.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.34 million and the highest is $151.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $128.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $564.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 22.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after acquiring an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,532,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lindsay by 129.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $99.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

