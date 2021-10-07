Zacks: Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.73). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NKTR opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.