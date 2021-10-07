Zacks: Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBEV shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 838,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

