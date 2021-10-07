Zacks: Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report $73.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $73.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $295.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.70. 4,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,645. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

