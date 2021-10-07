Zacks: Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.31. 15,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

